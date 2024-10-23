Valero Energy Earnings Preview: Industry Best Operating Costs Shine Bright In A Weak Market

Summary

  • Valero Energy is the lowest-cost refiner, providing a wide moat advantage and strong financial results even in weak markets.
  • I project VLO will exceed Q3 earnings estimates despite a 17% decline in refining margins, driven by its industry-best operating costs.
  • Four refinery closures in 2025 will improve market fundamentals, potentially boosting crack spreads and benefiting VLO's Gulf Coast operations.
  • I rate VLO as a HOLD, expecting better price opportunities before the next cyclical upswing in refining margins during summer 2025.

Thesis

Investors looking for the lowest cost refiner should look no further than Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO). The company's operating structure provides a wide moat advantage that allows the company to produce strong financial results even in

I am a Licensed Professional Engineer who works in the Nuclear Power industry. I use my professional working knowledge of the power/energy industries to aid in evaluating potential equities worthy of long-term investment. I invest in income producing equities and rental real estate properties for cash flow and long-term appreciation. My articles are to serve as a platform for presenting the underlying fundamentals and long-term potential of each equity/business.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PSX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

