Freelancer Limited (FLNCF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Hello, and welcome to the Freelancer Limited Third Quarter of 2024 Financial Results Presentation. My name is Matt Barrie. I'm the Chief Executive and Chairman of Freelancer Limited.

Today, with me in the room, I have Neil Katz, Chief Financial Officer; Cohen Wisniewski, who runs the Loadshift Division; August Piao, who runs Escrow; Andrew Bateman, on my right, who runs the Enterprise Division and Product, along with Adam Byrnes, who is the VP of Products & Growth. As per usual, after the call, we'll do Q&A, and you can address your questions to either myself or any of the executives in the room.

Today, Freelancer delivers GMV for the third quarter of AUD$279.8 million, which was up 25.9% on the prior corresponding period. The Freelancer GMV was $32.8 million, which is down slightly at $3.8 million on pcp. The Escrow GMV was $247 million, up 31.2% on pcp. Group net cash receipts was $14.2 million, up 3.9% on pcp. The Freelancer cash receipts was $10.9 million, slightly down at 4.3% on pcp. The Escrow cash receipts were $3.3 million, up 44.9% on pcp.

The group achieved positive NPAT for the quarter. Escrow actually is on track for its fourth year in a row of positive earnings. We had positive net operating cash flow of $2.3 million for the quarter, which was up fairly substantially on last year. And year-to-date, we have positive operating cash flow of $4.4 million, up 88% on pcp. We ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $21.7 million, which is up slightly on the previous quarter.