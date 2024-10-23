I came across a remarkable FactSet chart. It illustrates that earnings growth among the Magnificent 7 companies is essentially all of the S&P 500’s EPS rate of advance for the quarter just ended. We’ll see how it ultimately pans
FTEC: Eyes On Mag 7 Earnings, Momentum Is Back
Summary
- Earnings growth among the Magnificent 7 companies is driving the S&P 500's EPS growth, with broader earnings increases expected through Q4 2025.
- I maintain a hold rating on FTEC due to strong momentum and technical strength, but caution about its high PEG ratio of 2.1x.
- FTEC's top three holdings—Apple, NVIDIA, and Microsoft—comprise over 40% of the ETF, with significant volatility and a current price-to-earnings multiple just shy of 29.
- October and November are historically strong months for big-cap US tech, with FTEC testing its July peak and a $190 target still in play.
