American Tower: Minimal Dividend Growth Through 2025 - Wait For The Pullback

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
12.29K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • American Tower has outperformed on a YTD basis while raising their FY2024 guidance, thanks to the ongoing 5G upgrades and colocation growths.
  • Even so, with over half of its sites already "upgraded with mid-band 5G," we may see FY2025 bring forth tougher YoY comparisons, as telecoms guide lower capex ahead.
  • This is worsened by the prolonged densification process occurring only from 2026 onwards, along with the impact of the Sprint churn from Q4'24 onwards.
  • Combined AMT's frozen FY2024 payouts and minimal growth tailwinds in FY2025, the REIT's dividend yields may disappoint in the near term, partly attributed to the recent recovery.
  • With the REIT scheduled to report FQ3'24 earnings call on October 29, 2024, interested readers may want to monitor several key performance metrics as the key indication of the management's execution.

Girl lying on magenta graph line

Klaus Vedfelt

AMT Is Likely To Underperform In The Near Term - Wait For The Pullback Before Adding

We previously discussed American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) in June 2024, discussing why we had reiterated our Buy rating then, since FQ1'24

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
12.29K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AMT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on AMT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News