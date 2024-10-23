China was due for a week-long vacation in the first week of October: The National Holiday, also referred to as "Golden Week". However, this year's Golden Week sparked an unusual reaction: people felt it was too long! Why? They wanted to buy stocks.
BA: China Rally - Could A-Shares Have More Room To Run?
Summary
- China's Golden Week holiday saw a surge in retail investor activity, driven by a stronger-than-expected stimulus package and FOMO from Mainland investors.
- Offshore China stocks, particularly internet companies, attracted global interest, with significant inflows into US-listed Chinese ETFs like KWEB.
- The current rally in China's stock markets mirrors past rallies but is distinguished by historically low positioning, less leverage, and unprecedented central bank support.
- Investors should consider a balanced approach with a 50/50 split between offshore and onshore China equities to optimize risk-adjusted returns.
