Quercus Fund 2024 Third Letter To Shareholders

Nikada

Dear partners,

Until the end of September, 2024 has been an exceptionally positive year; in fact, our best since the inception of the Fund - so far; there is still plenty of time for your investment manager to screw things up. To this extent, it should surely be considered an outlier. Do not expect such short term performance to be repeated.

Annual ACWI SPY 2020 (Dec) 3.7% 3.4% 3.3% 2021 23.2% 16.6% 27.0% 2022 -17.1% -19.8% -19.5% 2023 8.6% 19.9% 24.3% 2024 (Jan-Sep) 35.3% 17.5% 20.7% Accumulated 55.7% 36.9% 58.5% Annualized 12.2% 8.5% 12.8% Click to enlarge

ACWI and SPY are ETFs that track the performance of the MSCI All-Country World and the S&P 500 indexes, respectively.

As a reminder, the ETFs shown in the table above are not benchmarks. The Fund at the moment has no position in any of their constituents. Its NAV (Net Asset Value) is calculated after all fees and expenses.

While I do not completely agree, one can argue that the performance of the Fund may be comparable to the Hang Seng (HSI, the main index tracking the Hong Kong stock market), given that a substantial part of our portfolio is primarily listed at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The HSI has more than 80 constituents; none of our positions is part of the index. Besides, we have positions (First Pacific, notably) that while listed in HKSE, do not even have operations in China.

There was recently a noteworthy short term movement in most Hong Kong stocks, of which some of our positions did benefit, although not to the same degree as the index itself (especially in September, when the HSI was up by 17%). Let's have in mind that they did not suffer as much in the previous (years-long) period of HK underperformance.

Thecomparative performances shown in the chart are for illustrative purposes only; the HK-listed stocks currently in our portfolio do not have the same weight, nor have necessarily been owned by the Fund since its inception.

It is not my intention to discuss if the stimulus being implemented by the Chinese authorities is enough / addresses the problem / should be done at all. I am agnostic about the whole matter. Financial press and markets employ professionals who are much better prepared to analyze it. While our positions are not completely detached from the macro environment where they operate, they were chosen based on their own idiosyncrasies, with a view that they should perform well in the long term in most macro environments.

Best movie ever (?)

Paul Samuelson once famously stated that " investing is like watching paint dry or watching grass grow". It may indeed be boring, but there is (definitely) something happening while we stare in apathy.

There is another analogy that I think is interesting.

9 out of 10 lists of "best movies ever" are topped by well-known names like the ones of Citizen Kane, Casablanca, Vertigo or Godfather 2, that have been incensed by the critics for decades. By complete chance, a couple of years ago I came across a list 1 that was topped by a film I have never heard of. A 1975 Belgian movie called "Jeanne Dielman, 23, Quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles" (yes, this is the title). I decided to try it.

If you do not want to read any spoilers, please skip the next two paragraphs.

The film is painstakingly slow and repetitive. Worst of all, it lasts for 3h20min. After about half an hour, I gave up on my impatience, and decided to watch it at 1.5x speed - I kid you not -, and it continued to be too slow. At some point I was begging "please end it soon so I can tell myself that I was able to watch it until the end". And then, in the last 15 minutes or so of the movie, all of a sudden it develops as fast as a thriller. Wait, how come? What just happened here?!

I had to google it, because I had surely missed the logic of the events (and I was definitely not inclined to watch it again). It turns out that all the time I thought that nothing was going on, a few seemingly unimportant, subtle things were changing - if you paid close attention. That was (or should be) just enough to steadily increase the tension, up to a point in which a critical mass was reached to trigger the climax at the end of the movie. Brilliant, I guess. Just not for me.

Value investing is not dissimilar to that. Charlie Munger was well aware of that, obviously: " Cognition, misled by tiny changes involving low contrast, will often miss a trend that is destiny".

Every once in a while, when I describe the rationale of our positions to someone, I get flooded with questions about the lack of catalysts, the long time that the discount has been in place, the companies' managements disregard to minority shareholders or to any actions that may unlock value… in essence, concerns about "nothing happens to this stock".

Some of our positions may not be thrilling, but they are far more valuable than current market prices. Things are happening, even while markets are not paying enough attention: dividends are being increased, intricate shareholder structures are slowly being untangled, the ethylene cycle is steadily improving, elevators still need maintenance, people continue to listen to music and eat noodles…

At some point, critical mass is bound to be reached.

New vs old ideas

New ideas are exciting. They provide a whole new world to explore, with plenty of details to be investigated.

Old ideas are boring. Most of the time they are the equivalent of a relentless rumination over a well known story in search of elusive new insights.

2024 has been unique because not a single position was added throughout the year.

The fact that no new idea was acted upon is not worrisome at all. In investing, the quantity of ideas is not important, but instead their quality is paramount. To paraphrase Warren Buffett, " we don't get paid for activity, just for being right. As to how long we'll wait, we'll wait indefinitely" - or, in a more self-deprecating way, " Lethargy bordering on sloth remains the cornerstone of our investment style".

Therefore, so far no commission mistake was committed this year. I suppose no batting at all makes for a perfect batting average.

Obviously, this is a naive way of seeing it. The buying decisions whose fruits we began harvesting this year were all made in previous years. However, the keeping decisions are made multiple times a day; keeping the portfolio untouched is, on itself, a decision 2.

Financial markets may take a very long time to provide any feedback on whether our reasoning was correct - and even then, luck plays an important part. The only control variable is how much we pay in contrast to how much we believe (highly imperfectly, but as honestly as possible) it is worth.

Another way to look at it is that the ideas currently in our portfolio are so enticing, that all new candidates that were considered throughout the year paled in comparison. Our opportunity cost is high indeed.

So why change it? In my highly flawed estimates, our portfolio is currently worth more than 4x its market prices. Taking into account the combination of 1) selling smaller positions with lower upsides to buy more attractive ones, 2) redeploying dividends received, and 3) the earnings growth of outstanding positions, the value of our portfolio has likely increased double-digits this year - and that is why the discount remains so high.

Post-mortem: Asia Cement (China)

ACC was never a large position for the Fund. It was bought in several tranches in 2021, and sold last June.

It is a large 3 cement producer in China, controlled by a Taiwanese tycoon.

The rationale was extremely simple: net cash accounted for 70% of the market cap, and the company had no use for it. No capacity expansions were planned, since they were (and still are) extremely restricted in China. It had been highly leveraged by the mid-2010's, had since then steadily improved its capital structure, paid dividends and had not thrown money out the window. I thought the odds of losing money were low.

In 2021 the significant Chinese cement overcapacity was already clear, and the industry's peak in profitability had been fading by a couple of years; however, even with lower profits, I thought ACC cash flow should continue to be positive. And the pile of cash was the cushion, the "margin of safety" that precluded a substantial loss.

Fast-forward to the beginning of 2024: I was right that it continued to have (barely) positive free cash flow, and it did not throw the cash out the window, even if the cement industry in China was in its doldrums (far more pronounced than I expected). Most importantly, the pile of cash was safely kept.

But I was horribly wrong in thinking that the cash would be sufficient to prevent a large stock price decline. From 2021 to its lowest point in April/2024, it was down more than 65%, resulting in net cash being 2.5x as large as its market cap.

By the end of May, the controlling shareholder offered to privatize the company. The buyout price represented a premium of more than 50% to where the stock was trading - but still a discount of 36% to its net cash - and he was very clear that he would not increase the price.

That meant a loss of more than 50% to the price we paid three years before (the pitfalls of anchoring). Nevertheless, I decided to cut it loose - while I was indignant with such a lowball offer, I thought the right thing to do was swallow my pride and sell it. At the moment, we have better alternatives 4 than a company that trades at 36% discount to cash, but is barely profitable and whose controlling shareholder is vehemently not intending to share its value with minority shareholders.

To think that 70% of market cap in cash was not enough as a margin of safety!

Epilogue: the minority shareholders voted against the buyout offer, and the company remains listed. At the moment, the stock trades at a lower price than was offered.

About intrinsic value

Let's assume that tomorrow Mr. Market decides to agree with me and price our stocks reasonably close to their value. Would I sell our portfolio at such prices?

Right away. In a heartbeat. If I didn't, I would not be doing my job properly.

The only reason to invest is to get more for less.

Whenever one of our few, well-understood and wildly mispriced positions gets close to fair value, it can be sold and the proceeds redeployed right away by buying more of the remaining ones. And if none of them gets close, it can still be done with the dividends we receive - case in point, 3 of our 4 largest positions are distributing all-time high dividends. And some of our indirect wonderful businesses like Otis China, Indomie and Universal Music - all hidden like diamonds in a haystack 5 - keep growing nicely while we wait.

Our 4 th Annual Event will take place in São Paulo, Brazil, on December 3 rd. In addition to the Fund and the main positions being presented in further detail, it is a celebration. Like in past years, it will be broadcast live. If you are interested in participating, just reach out.

Best regards,

Diego B. Milano

Footnotes 1 2022 Sight and Sound decennial poll 2 Liquidity constraints can sometimes be a decisive factor 3 Large in ex-China terms. 30mm tons is similar in size to the Brazilian undisputed leader (Votorantim Cimentos is also one of the largest industrial companies in the country), but the Chinese leader is 10x larger than ACC 4And that is the reason that really matters 5 Who wants a needle anyway Click to enlarge

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.