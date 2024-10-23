The past few years have seen a flurry of ETF innovation, turning academic theory and institutional-only investments into ETFs that retail investors can buy with the click of a button. Naturally, some products have excelled, while others turned out to
High Yield, Low Risk - How JAAA Yields 6.5% With AAA-Rated Paper
Summary
- Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF offers a yield of 6.5% by investing in AAA-rated CLOs.
- CLOs have a stigma due to their association with subprime CDOs, but AAA-rated CLOs like JAAA have proven remarkably resilient, even during the 2008 crisis and COVID crash.
- The Fund's superior yield and low correlation to the bond market make it a valuable tool for income-focused investors seeking higher returns than money market funds.
- While not risk-free, JAAA uses the tranche structure of CLOs to protect investors. Historical performance suggests it can withstand significant economic stress, making it a solid investment choice.
