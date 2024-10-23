Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Elias Mouawad as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.
Kite Realty Group: Evaluating Risks Amid Potential
Summary
- Kite Realty Group has delivered over 34% total returns since November 2023, with a current FWD yield of 3.93% and a low P/FFO multiple of 12.66x.
- Now, looking at KRG we can see a compelling entry point in terms of the valuations relative to other peers such as REG, KIM and FRT.
- However, diving deeper a bit more, I will also identify some reasons why the discount could be justified.
- I recommend holding KRG for diversification, given the sector's recent rally.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.