What investors need to know about the McDonald's (MCD) E. coli outbreak. (00:23) Spirit Airlines (SAVE) jumps on report of renewed merger talks with Frontier (ULCC). (02:17) Disney (DIS) reportedly not letting new users sign up via Apple's App Store. (03:18)

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) disclosed on Tuesday that initial findings from an investigation into an E. coli outbreak indicate that a subset of illnesses may be linked to slivered onions used in the Quarter Pounder (AKA the Royale with Cheese) and sourced by a single supplier that serves three distribution centers.

The restaurant chain said that in line with its safety protocols, all local restaurants have been instructed to remove the product from their supply, and McDonald's (MCD) has paused the distribution of all slivered onions in the impacted area.

The Chicago-based company also temporarily removed the Quarter Pounder from restaurants in the impacted areas, including Colorado, Kansas, Utah and Wyoming, as well as portions of Idaho, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.

The CDC said the outbreak involved 49 incidents across ten states, with one death and 10 hospitalizations being reported. The person who died after contracting E. coli was described by Colorado health officials as being "older" and with underlying conditions.

On Wall Street, TD Cowen analyst Andrew Charles said the firm's quick franchisee checks suggested McDonald's (MCD) is on top of the issue and that it seems largely contained. Charles said it is only natural to expect a short-term impact on sales.

Based on the food contamination analogies of Chipotle (CMG) in 2015 and Jack in the Box (JACK) in 1993, Charles and his team estimate that every 1% annualized change in U.S. same-store sales will lead to a $0.09 EPS impact. TD Cowen sees a worst-case scenario hit to Q4 EPS of $0.37.

Shares of McDonald's (MCD) are down more than 6% in premarket action.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) is up 17% premarket after a report that the discount airline has had early-stage merger talks with Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC).

The two low cost carriers have had recent talks about a potential merger, according to a WSJ report on Tuesday, which cited people familiar with the matter.

If a deal between the carriers is agreed to, it would likely happen as part of Spirit (SAVE) restructuring its debt and other liabilities in a bankruptcy, according to the report.

The news comes after shares of Spirit (SAVE) skyrocketed on Monday after the carrier disclosed that it had landed a debt-refinancing extension with its credit card processor to extend a debt refinancing deadline to December 23.

Spirit (SAVE) attempted to merge with JetBlue (JBLU) only to have the merger shelved by a federal judge in January, who considered the marriage between two lower cost carriers as anti-competitive. Since that decision, Spirit (SAVE) shares have collapsed by 86%.

Frontier Airlines (ULCC) originally agreed to buy Spirit (SAVE) in February 2022 in a $2.9 billion cash and stock deal, though JetBlue (JBLU) ended up winning a nasty bidding war for the low-cost carrier.

Spirit Airlines (SAVE) has short interest of 33%.

Disney (NYSE:DIS) is no longer allowing new customers to sign up for Hulu or Disney+ via Apple's App Store.

Disney is now telling its would-be customers to pay for subscriptions on their own site instead of Apple's App Store. However, people who've already started paying for either service via Apple can keep doing that, the report said.

Apple takes up to 15% of the monthly fees from customers who sign up for the subscription services and Disney CEO Bob Iger back in May expressed he doesn't want to pay that anymore and wants to change the way his company looks at distribution.

Catalyst watch:

The healthcare sector will be in the spotlight, with the start of American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week and the AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics.

Boston Scientific (BSX) will hold its Q3 earnings call at 8am and investors will see if the company gives any updates on the Axonics (AXNX) deal.

Tesla (TSLA) will hold its earnings conference call at 5:30pm. A point of major emphasis will be Elon Musk's commentary on the timing of a new mass-market cheaper electric vehicle, as well as the latest updates on FSD, energy storage business, and robotaxi developments. EV stocks with the tightest trading correlation to Tesla (TSLA) after earnings include Rivian Automotive (RIVN), Faraday Future Intelligent (FFIE), and NIO (NIO). Meanwhile, Uber (UBER) has had a negative trading correlation to Tesla (TSLA) on days with robotaxi developments.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the red. Crude oil is down 1% at $71/barrel. Bitcoin is down 0.7% at $66,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is down 0.2% and the DAX is flat.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Despite increasing its dividend by 7%, Starbucks (SBUX) shares dropped over 4% due to disappointing preliminary fourth-quarter results.

