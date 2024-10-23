Rising Dividend Outlook Boosting Stock Prices
Summary
- We thought now would be a good time to recap how the improvement in the expected future for the index's dividends per share accompanied the rise in stock prices.
- The expectation of a dividend payout of $17.05 per share on 13 October 2024 has grown into the more current expectation of a $19.08 per share dividend payout through 18 October 2024.
- Dividend futures indicate the amount of dividends per share to be paid out over the period covered by each quarter's dividend futures contracts.
