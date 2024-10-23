In May, I invested in FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) following its impressive Q1 results, which exceeded revenue and EPS consensus. Since then, the stock tripled in price, triggering me to review whether RAIL is still a good investment.
RAIL's Soaring Potential Chained By Dilution Risk
Summary
- RAIL's operational improvements, including the new facility in Mexico, have led to significant revenue and EBITDA growth.
- RAIL's financial health has improved, with strong cash flow and reduced net debt.
- Despite these positives, the potential dilution from outstanding warrants and stock options caps the stock's upside.
- Given the dilution risk, RAIL shares appear fairly priced, prompting me to take profits by closing half my position.
