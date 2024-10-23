Shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) plunged 7% on Tuesday after reporting disappointing Q3 earnings. The Federal Reserve’s 50bp rate cut has not provided the hoped-for boost to the housing sector, with mortgage rates actually higher since then, given
PulteGroup: Margins Are A Concern In A Mixed Q3 (Downgrade)
Summary
- PulteGroup shares fell 7% after Q3 earnings amid fears of rising mortgage rates despite Fed cuts could reduce housing demand.
- Q3 EPS beat estimates, but new orders fell 0.5% while increased incentives and higher SG&A expenses pressured margins.
- Pulte's backlog supports current production, but higher land spending and Florida's weak performance pose risks.
- Despite challenges, strong cash flow and low debt make Pulte a hold, with a revised price target of $140.
