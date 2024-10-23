Rate Cuts Open Door For Potential Opportunity In REITs

Summary

  • Lower interest rates have boosted REITs.
  • Financial health of the REITs may provide more support.
  • Some REIT sectors are more challenged than others though.

Higher interest rates proved challenging for many parts of the market, including real estate investment trusts. But with central banks now cutting borrowing costs are REITs starting to see better performance? MoneyTalk’s Greg Bonnell discusses with Sam Damiani, Director, Equity Research, TD Cowen.

