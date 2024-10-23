ZROZ: Recession Protection On Sale
Summary
- The PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF tracks long-dated US government STRIPS, giving it increased interest rate sensitivity.
- The current 4.5% yield on long-dated US treasuries is well above the Fed's neutral rate and should deliver higher returns relative to the short end of the curve.
- A 4.5% nominal annual return for 25-30 years will likely lag behind riskier alternatives such as equities or real estate.
- ZROS may provide liquidity during an eventual US recession, allowing investors to buy distressed assets at bargain prices.
- Key risks to consider include changes in the Fed's neutral rate, US fiscal policy, and no inflation protection of returns.
