Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN), an oil and gas exploration and production company, is roughly 50% off its 2022 high. Is it undervalued now? Relatively speaking, yes. Still, while there's potential for respectable returns from DVN stock based on its relative undervaluation, generous capital returns (a shareholder yield
Devon Energy: Shareholder Yield Near 9%, Relatively Undervalued, But I'm Not Buying
Summary
- Devon Energy is relatively undervalued compared to peers, giving it upside potential from a P/E multiple expansion perspective.
- The company returns significant capital to shareholders via buybacks, dividends, and debt paydown, with a TTM shareholder yield of 8.7%.
- Despite high profitability and Devon's low breakeven price for WTI oil, the outlook for oil prices is not bullish enough to get me excited.
- Despite the positives and the stock being at a support level, I prefer waiting for an even higher yield before investing in order to compensate for oil's volatility.
