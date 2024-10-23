CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CTO ) is a high dividend-yield stock with incredible growth potential, resulting from its strategic locations in blooming regions in the U.S. It's also cheaply valued compared to other

Understanding Behavioral Finance is at the core of Mapache Investing's philosophy. We view the markets through the lenses of psychology and aim to avoid the common pitfalls and biases that are the primary causes of losses. With a strong foundation in both value and growth investing, our goal is to look for the best long-term opportunities in any market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CTO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.