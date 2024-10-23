GM Clings To Its First-In-Class Status
Summary
- Third-quarter results unveiled Tuesday show revenue, at nearly $49 billion, beating analysts’ expectations by 8%, while operating profit came in 22% higher.
- While arch-rival Ford Motor remains 17% below its 2018 sales volume, GM clawed back to a 5% deficit. Its electric effort - stumbling for years as battery plants scaled up - is gaining traction.
- Benefits from pricing boosted profitability by $1 billion from the prior year. The company raised the bottom end of expected operating profit for the full year to $14 billion, from $13 billion previously.
