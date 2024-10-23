Elastic Spells Buy Opportunity After Last Quarter

Summary

  • We're picking up our coverage of Elastic after the 30% pullback last quarter priced in the bad news of near-term headwinds and reset valuation.
  • We see a buying opportunity for Elastic at current levels after management laid out the go-to-market negatives and de-risked FY25 guidance.
  • Additionally, we see green shoots for better top-line growth down the line from cross-selling to existing customers and new AI-led use cases for Elastic.
  • Elastic is now, in our opinion, better positioned to outperform in 2025 after reduced guidance and the resulting lower share price.
Four coloured ropes supporting a larger rope

Richard Drury/DigitalVision via Getty Images

We're picking up our coverage of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC), an enterprise search software company, after a stale period since our last article in 2021, during the pandemic days. Elastic stock underperformed the S&P 500 by a

