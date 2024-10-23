Ford (NYSE:F) is set to submit its third-quarter earnings sheet for the third fiscal quarter on October 28, 2024, which could potentially set the automaker up for a breakout to the upside. After Ford reported second-quarter earnings, shares crashed 17% and
Ford: Strong Buy Ahead Of Q3
Summary
- A strong Q3 earnings report on October 28, 2024, could trigger a breakout, driven by strong delivery accomplishments and a potential EPS beat.
- Ford's raised its full-year FCF guidance in Q2 which I expect the company to confirm. Solid Q3 EV sales, especially with regard to the Lightning F-150, signal strong earnings potential.
- Ford's Q3 EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions in the last 90 days, indicating a favorable revision trend.
- Shares could break out to the upside if Ford's earnings are better than expected, alleviating investor concerns about profit margins and earnings growth.
