Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) reported fiscal Q1 ’25 earnings on October 22, 2024, with an upbeat forecast as the firm navigates the coming fiscal year. I believe Seagate is well-positioned with multiple
Seagate Technology Is Well Positioned For The Last Half Of The Upcycle
Summary
- Seagate Technology Holdings plc is well-positioned with multiple catalysts, including AI PC adoption, cloud data center expansions, and the impending traditional CPU server refresh.
- Management anticipates margin expansion due to growing AI application demand, particularly in video and image applications, and expects revenue growth from HDDs and Mozaic HAMR products.
- Seagate built up a significant level of inventory in Q1 '25 which may create a major tailwind for free cash flow generation for the duration of eFY25.
- Seagate's financial health improved with reduced net debt/aEBITDA ratio and plans to pay down debt and deleverage the balance sheet going forward.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.