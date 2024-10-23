Abbott Laboratories: Promising Growth, Yet Fully Valued; A Wait-And-Watch Stock

Oct. 23, 2024 9:59 AM ETAbbott Laboratories (ABT) Stock
Weebler Finance profile picture
Weebler Finance
50 Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • Abbott Laboratories, a healthcare giant with diverse divisions, is normalizing post-pandemic as its medical devices drive growth following a drop in Covid-test demand.
  • The company reported 9% revenue growth in terms of pure organic sales, with several of its segments reeling in double-digit growth.
  • ABT appears fairly valued, showing no strong buy or sell signals based on its P/E to EPS growth relationship.
  • Historical trends also support ABT's fair valuation compared to how the market has valued it over the past five years.

Abbott Laboratories headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is a healthcare giant with a market cap exceeding $200 billion. Its business is diversely segmented across several healthcare divisions which include medical devices, nutrition, diagnostic products and established pharmaceutical products. Its most significant exposure lies in its

This article was written by

Weebler Finance profile picture
Weebler Finance
50 Followers
I specialize in analyzing individual stocks. With a strong educational background in both finance and economics, I’ve developed a deep fascination with the stock market and the potential it offers to investors at all levels. I keep a close watch on market trends, particularly in the tech sector. My investment philosophy centers on simplicity, as I believe that while complex analysis can be valuable, fundamental financial ratios and metrics often provide the clearest insights. I write for Seeking Alpha to connect with a global community of investors. This platform’s reach and diverse audience make it a powerful resource for sharing ideas and gaining exposure.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ABT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ABT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ABT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News