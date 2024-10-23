Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is a healthcare giant with a market cap exceeding $200 billion. Its business is diversely segmented across several healthcare divisions which include medical devices, nutrition, diagnostic products and established pharmaceutical products. Its most significant exposure lies in its
Abbott Laboratories: Promising Growth, Yet Fully Valued; A Wait-And-Watch Stock
Summary
- Abbott Laboratories, a healthcare giant with diverse divisions, is normalizing post-pandemic as its medical devices drive growth following a drop in Covid-test demand.
- The company reported 9% revenue growth in terms of pure organic sales, with several of its segments reeling in double-digit growth.
- ABT appears fairly valued, showing no strong buy or sell signals based on its P/E to EPS growth relationship.
- Historical trends also support ABT's fair valuation compared to how the market has valued it over the past five years.
