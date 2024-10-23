Thermo Fisher Scientific Q3: Expecting Market Recovery In FY25; Upgrade To 'Buy'

Summary

  • I am upgrading Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. to a “Buy” with a fair value of $610 per share due to anticipated recovery in the pharma and biotech industries.
  • Thermo Fisher's high-impact innovations and strategic M&A, including the acquisition of Olink, support a 7%-9% organic revenue growth and mid-teens EPS growth.
  • Q3 results show stabilization in life sciences, with raised full-year adjusted EPS guidance, maintaining revenue guidance of $42.4 to $43.3 billion.
  • Despite risks in China, I favor Thermo Fisher's diversified portfolio and growth capabilities, projecting 9% organic revenue growth and 30bps annual margin expansion.

For Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO), I highlighted the downturn in the pharma and biotech industry as well as weak growth in China in my previous article published in January 2024. I anticipate the overall pharma

