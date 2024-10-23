Thermo Fisher Scientific Q3: Expecting Market Recovery In FY25; Upgrade To 'Buy'
Summary
- I am upgrading Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. to a “Buy” with a fair value of $610 per share due to anticipated recovery in the pharma and biotech industries.
- Thermo Fisher's high-impact innovations and strategic M&A, including the acquisition of Olink, support a 7%-9% organic revenue growth and mid-teens EPS growth.
- Q3 results show stabilization in life sciences, with raised full-year adjusted EPS guidance, maintaining revenue guidance of $42.4 to $43.3 billion.
- Despite risks in China, I favor Thermo Fisher's diversified portfolio and growth capabilities, projecting 9% organic revenue growth and 30bps annual margin expansion.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TMO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.