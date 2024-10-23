Roper Technologies Q3: Expanding Into Campus Software
Summary
- Roper Technologies demonstrates strong growth with 4% organic revenue and 7% adjusted earnings growth, supported by niche SaaS solutions and strategic acquisitions.
- The acquisition of Transact Campus for $1.5 billion aligns with Roper's strategy, offering high-margin, unique campus technology and payment solutions.
- Roper projects 6% organic revenue growth and 13% reported revenue growth for FY24, driven by SaaS offerings and successful integration of acquisitions.
- I reiterate a “Buy” rating with a one-year target price of $635 per share, based on robust growth prospects and strategic M&A activities.
