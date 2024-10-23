In amateur tennis, fully 80% of points scored are the result of an errant shot, such as hitting the ball out of bounds. This was the insight that Charles Ellis used to characterize investing in his classic “The Loser’s Game.” It is not what
Emerging Markets: The Biggest, Fastest Growing, And Arguably Least Understood Pool Of Credit In The World
Summary
- Emerging market debt’s composition, risk, return, and correlation characteristics have transformed over the years. Yet, many investors today use EM debt for the wrong reasons, manage it imprudently, or overlook the best parts.
- EM debt used to be characterized by a higher distribution of more extreme outcomes. But now its distribution of returns resembles that of more mainstream asset classes such as U.S. corporate debt.
- The main reason to consider EM debt is for its diversification benefits relative to other spread sectors such as U.S. corporate debt, in our view, rather than as a way to hunt for high returns.
- Macro risk in EM has shifted from economic complexity, which can be modeled, toward political uncertainty, which can be impossible to predict. Thus, taking only a macro-driven approach toward alpha generation is more likely to backfire today than in years past.
PIMCO is a global leader in active fixed income. With our launch in 1971 in Newport Beach, California, PIMCO introduced investors to a total return approach to fixed income investing. In the 50 years since, we have worked relentlessly to help millions of investors pursue their objectives – regardless of shifting market conditions. As active investors, our goal is not just to find opportunities, but to create them. To this end, we remain firmly committed to the pursuit of our mission: delivering superior investment returns, solutions and service to our clients. Visit PIMCO’s blog. Subscribe To Get PIMCO Insights Delivered Directly to Your Inbox.