DSV A/S (DSDVF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

DSV A/S (OTCPK:DSDVF) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 23, 2024 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jens H. Lund – Group Chief Executive Officer

Michael Ebbe – Group Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Alexia Dogani – JPMorgan

Lars Heindorff – Nordea

Amy Li – UBS

Ulrik Bak – SEB

Muneeba Kayani – Bank of America

Alex Irving – Bernstein

Dan Togo – Carnegie

Cedar Ekblom – Morgan Stanley

Casper Blom – Danske Bank

Peter Sehested – ABG

Operator

Welcome to the DSV Results for Q3 2024. Today's call is being recorded and expected to last one hour. For the first part of this call, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. Afterwards there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to introduce Group CEO, Jens H. Lund; and Group CFO, Michael Ebbe. Please begin.

Jens H. Lund

Thank you very much. Thank you very much for participating in our Q3 call. We have an agenda where we go through the highlights, the business segments, a little update on NEOM financial review and then also a little bit of update on the time line for the Schenker transaction. And then as usual, we will then start with the Q&A. But before we do so, you should have a look at the forward-looking statement so that you are aware of this clause. It's actually on Slide number 2.

If we move on to Slide number 3, we will go into the highlights for the quarter. I think the sort of very large milestone is obviously that we announced to acquire Schenker in September. And we've also raised capital to do so early October. So I think we are on a good traction and journey there. We, of course, look forward to closing the transaction and welcoming all our new colleagues from Schenker to