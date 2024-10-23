You just have to love the short-term overreactions of Mr. Market. Just two months ago, we get a weak employment report and investors are panicked that the Fed is too tight. Then we get a strong employment report
We Need To Have A Talk About 'Bond Vigilantes'
Summary
- As rates tick higher in recent months, there’s been a growing chorus about how “bond vigilantes” are going to teach the Fed a lesson.
- The basic narrative is that bond markets will teach the Fed and US government a lesson about reckless spending which will drive up interest rates and bankrupt the USA.
- Except, there’s a huge problem in this narrative - the bond market has a lot less control over interest rates than this story would have you believe.
