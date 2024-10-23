De-Dollarisation: More BRICS In The Wall

Summary

  • This is the first BRICS summit since Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE joined the bloc earlier this year.
  • Among many things on the agenda is the issue of reducing reliance on the US dollar in international activities.
  • We think the bloc has the most potential to forward its de-dollarisation agenda in FX reserves and fuel trade.

Tied up money

By Dmitry Dolgin & Chris Turner

Key takeaways

BRICS+ controls 42% of global central bank FX reserves, likely contributing to the global de-dollarisation process. Gold is the biggest potential alternative to the US dollar for the bloc. Despite active buying by BRICS+, gold

