Casino And Sports Betting Stocks Are Due For Positive Sentiment Due To Macro Growth

The House Edge is widely recognized as the only marketplace service on the casino/gaming/online sports betting sectors, researched, written and available to SA readers by Howard Jay Klein, a 30 year c-suite veteran of the gaming industry. His inside out information and on the ground know how benefits from this unique perspective and his network of friends, former associates and colleagues in the industry contribute to a viewpoint has consistently produced superior returns. The House Edge consistently outperforms many standard analyst guidance with top returns.

Premise: Looking back momentarily, it is apparent that many sectors over time have their day in the sun. Currently, it's the raging AI group, of course, led by the runaway love child of the markets, Nvidia (

Howard Jay Klein has 30 years of experience as an executive and consultant in major casino operations. His background includes: Ballys, Trump Taj Mahal, Mohegan Sun, and Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. He is a value investor first, using management quality to inform his investment ideas. Howard is the leader of the investing group The House Edge where he shares actionable research for investing in the casino, online betting and entertainment industries. His intelligence network is extensive throughout the US gambling and entertainment sectors from customer facing employees, to mid-management to csuite senior managers and boards.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.