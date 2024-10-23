Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 23, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Ted Wahl - President and Chief Executive Officer

Matt McKee - Chief Communication Officer

Conference Call Participants

Sean Dodge - RBC Capital Markets

Andy Wittmann - Baird

Bill Sutherland - Benchmark

Jack Senft - William Blair

A.J. Rice - UBS

Operator

Thank you, for standing by. My name is Jeanne, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the HCSG 2024 Third Quarter Conference Call.

The matters discussed on today's conference call include forward-looking statements about the business prospects of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. For Healthcare Services Group Inc.'s most recent forward-looking statement notice, please refer to the press release issued this morning which can be found on our website, www.hcsg.com.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied as a result of various risks, uncertainties and important factors, including those discussed in the Risk Factors, MD&A and other sections of the annual report on Form 10-K and Healthcare Services Group Inc.'s other - SEC filings and as indicated in our most recent forward-looking statement.

Additionally, management will be discussing certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these items to U.S. GAAP can be found in this morning's press release. All lines have been placed on mute, to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Ted Wahl. You may begin, your conference.

Ted Wahl

Thank you, and good morning everyone. Matt McKee and I appreciate you joining us today. We released our third quarter results this morning, and plan on filing our 10-Q by the end of the week.