Tuesday was a great day for Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM). The company manufacturers and sells tobacco products internationally in over 180 countries, best known for its Marlboro brand. The company was spun off of Altria (
Philip Morris International Pops; Yield Drops
Summary
- PM reported its eleventh earnings triple play in its history and the first since February 2023.
- Given the size of yesterday's move higher, PM's dividend yield dropped from 4.54% on Monday to 4.15% on Tuesday.
- While PM's yield is down significantly on the move and now sits in the bottom quartile of its historical range, we would note that it still holds the 37th highest yield of all S&P 500 members.
