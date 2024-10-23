Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
149.52K Followers

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 23, 2024 11:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Charlotte Rasche - Executive Vice President and General Counsel
David Zalman - Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Tim Timanus - Chairman
Asylbek Osmonov - Chief Financial Officer
Edward Safady - Vice Chairman
Kevin Hanigan - President and Chief Operating Officer
Randy Hester - Chief Lending Officer
Mays Davenport - Director of Corporate Strategy
Bob Dowdell - Executive Vice President

Conference Call Participants

Manan Gosalia - Morgan Stanley
Catherine Mealor - KBW
Ebrahim Poonawala - Bank of America
Matt Oney - Stevens
Peter Winter - D.A. Davidson

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Prosperity Bancshares' Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Charlotte Rasche. Please go ahead

Charlotte Rasche

Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Prosperity Bancshares third quarter 2024 earnings conference call. This call is being broadcast live on our website and will be available for replay for the next few weeks.

I'm Charlotte Rasche, Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Prosperity Bancshares, and here with me today is David Zalman, Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; H. E. Tim Timanus, Jr. Chairman; Asylbek Osmonov, Chief Financial Officer; Eddie Safady, Vice Chairman; Kevin Hanigan, President and Chief Operating Officer; Randy Hester, Chief Lending Officer; Mays Davenport, Director of Corporate Strategy; and Bob Dowdell, Executive Vice President.

David Zalman will lead off with a review of the highlights for the recent quarter. He will be followed by Asylbek Osmonov, who will review some of our recent financial statistics and Tim Timanus, who

Recommended For You

About PB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PB

Trending Analysis

Trending News