Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 23, 2024 11:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Lynne Maxeiner – Vice President of Investor Relations
Dave Cote – Executive Chairman
Giordano Albertazzi – Chief Executive Officer
David Fallon – Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
David Ridley Lane – Bank of America
Steve Tusa – JPMorgan
Amit Daryanani – Evercore
Andy Kaplowitz – Citigroup
Jeff Sprague – Vertical Research Partners
Scott Davis – Melius Research
Nicole DeBlase – Deutsche Bank
Nigel Coe – Wolfe Research
Noah Kaye – Oppenheimer
Michael Elias – TD Cowen
Mark Delaney – Goldman Sachs
Brett Linzey – Mizuho
Operator
Good morning. My name is Nadia, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Vertiv's Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. Please note this call is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the program over to your host for today's conference call, Lynne Maxeiner, Vice President of Investor Relations.
Lynne Maxeiner
Great. Thank you, Nadia. Good morning and welcome to Vertiv's third quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Joining me today are Vertiv's Executive Chairman, Dave Cote; Chief Executive Officer, Giordano Albertazzi; and Chief Financial Officer, David Fallon. Today we have a few additional slides to cover in our presentation. We will let the Q&A portion of the call go an additional ten minutes if needed, up until 12:10 p.m. Eastern Time. We would kindly request to please limit yourself to one question, and if you have a follow up question, please rejoin the queue.
Before we begin, I would like to point out that during the course of the call, we will make forward-looking statements regarding future events, including the future financial and operating performance of
- Read more current VRT analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts