Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 23, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Lynne Maxeiner

Today we have a few additional slides to cover in our presentation. We will let the Q&A portion of the call go an additional ten minutes if needed, up until 12:10 p.m. Eastern Time. We would kindly request to please limit yourself to one question, and if you have a follow up question, please rejoin the queue.

Before we begin, I would like to point out that during the course of the call, we will make forward-looking statements regarding future events, including the future financial and operating performance of