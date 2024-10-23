Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) Q3 2024 Sales/Trading Statement Call

Roche Holding AG (OTCQX:RHHBY) Q3 2024 Sales/Trading Statement Call October 23, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Thomas Schinecker - Chief Executive Officer

Alan Hippe - Chief Financial & Information Officer

Teresa Graham - Chief Executive Officer, Roche Pharmaceuticals

Matt Sause - Chief Executive Officer, Roche Diagnostics

Bruno Eschli - Head-Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Emily Field - Barclays

Matthew Weston - UBS

James Quigley - Goldman Sachs

Luisa Hector - Berenberg

Peter Welford - Jefferies

Steve Scala - Cowen

Rajesh Kumar - HSBC

Eric Le Berrigaud - Stifel

Richard Parkes - BNP

Richard Vosser - JPMorgan

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Roche Third Quarter Results Webinar 2024. My name is Henrik and I'm the technical operator for today's call. Kindly note that the webinar is being recorded.

I would like to inform you that all participants are in listen-only mode during the call. After the presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. You are invited to send in questions for this throughout the entire session using the Q&A functionality of Zoom.

In addition to that, you may also raise your virtual hand to address your questions verbally. [Operator Instructions] One last remark, if you would like to follow the presented slides on your end as well, please feel free to go to roche.com/investors to download the presentation.

At this time, it's my pleasure to introduce you to Thomas Schienecke, CEO of Roche Group. Mr. Schienecke, the stage is yours.

Thomas Schinecker

Thank you very much, and good morning, good afternoon wherever you are. I'm extremely excited to share with you the very strong Q3 results with you today, again, a very strong growth in this quarter.

Now year-to-date group sales are at plus 6% at constant exchange rates really driven by a strong base business growth of 8%. The COVID