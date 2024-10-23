Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) has been able to make several great advancements regarding its pipeline in the past year. The most notable program advancement would be regarding the fact that the company caught a huge surprise development from the FDA relating to its Fabry Disease treatment program. That is, it was noted by the U.S. agency that it would be able to file a Biologics License Application [BLA] of isaralgagene civaparvovec for the treatment of patients with Fabry Disease [FD] under an Accelerated Pathway. The significance of this is that it brings about the ability to obtain FDA approval for this AAV gene therapy without the need to run a phase 3 study.

Even better, it has another positive worth mentioning like no need for it to run a post-approval phase 3 confirmatory study. What this new development does, despite having already been released as a milestone, is that it sets up two major catalysts in 2025. The first catalyst which would be the release of intermediate eGFR slope data at 52 weeks from the phase 1/2 STAAR study in the 1st half of 2025. From there, if this endpoint goes well, then it would allow for the actual BLA filing of isaralgagene civaparvovec for the treatment of these Fabry Disease patients. This program alone is enough to generate value for shareholders, but it has another gene therapy in its pipeline that it is in the process of advancing with its partner Pfizer Inc. (PFE).

This would be regarding the use of giroctocogene fitelparvovec for the treatment of adults with moderately severe to severe Hemophilia A. It was reported that the phase 3 AFFINE trial met the primary endpoint of non-inferiority, along with superiority, of total Annualized Bleeding Rate [ABR]. Pfizer is expected to be in discussions with regulators to seek marketing approval of giroctocogene