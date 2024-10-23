Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) reported 3Q24 results, mainly in line with 1H24 results. Revenue was down 2% YoY, and operating income was flat QoQ, with members down 2.7% QoQ (although the company stopped reporting comparisons). Measures of traffic and interest on
Travelzoo Is Not Growing And Will Face Uncertainty In 2025; Stock Is Overvalued
Summary
- Travelzoo's revenue and member count declined YoY, with traffic and interest also down, raising concerns about future growth and customer appeal.
- The company plans to shift to a fee-based model in 2025, creating uncertainty about user retention and advertising revenue.
- Despite positive cash flows and share buybacks, insider selling raises doubts about confidence in the company's future.
- At a P/E of 16.3x and a yield of 6.1%, the current valuation seems high given the lack of growth and upcoming business model changes.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.