Kuehne + Nagel International AG (KHNGF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
149.52K Followers

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCPK:KHNGF) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 23, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Stefan Paul - Chief Executive Officer
Markus Blanka-Graff - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Alex Irving - Bernstein
Satish Sivakumar - Citigroup
Muneeba Kayani - Bank of America
Marc Zeck - Kepler Cheuvreux
Alexia Dogani - J.P. Morgan
Uday Khanapurkar - TD Cowen
Marco Limite - Barclays
Robert Joynson - Exane BNP Paribas
Gian-Marco Werro - ZKB
Parash Jain - HSBC
Andy Chu - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Nine Months 2024 Results Conference Call and live webcast. I am Sandra, the Chorus Call operator. I would like to remind you that all participants will be in listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. [Operator Instructions] The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast.

At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Stefan Paul, CEO of Kuehne+Nagel. Please go ahead, sir.

Stefan Paul

Thank you very much, Sandra. Good afternoon, and welcome to the presentation of Kuehne+Nagel’s nine months 2024 financial results. I'm CEO Stefan Paul, and I'm joined by our CFO, Markus Blanka-Graff.

Before I go into the details, please, I apologize, my voice, I catched a little bit of a cold. I will speak a bit slower in order to ensure that everybody will understand what I'm going to say.

Let's move to the nine-months results, the overview. In Q3, Kuehne+Nagel achieved a sequential improvement in group EBIT and the first year-over-year quarterly increase in two years. We earned a group EBIT of CHF 455 million with non-recurring items. Sequential earnings expansion in Q3 was driven by volume growth, effective yield management and Contract Logistics market share gains.

Our ongoing

Recommended For You

About KHNGF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KHNGF

Trending Analysis

Trending News