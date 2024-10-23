Kuehne + Nagel International AG (KHNGF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCPK:KHNGF) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 23, 2024 8:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Stefan Paul - Chief Executive Officer
Markus Blanka-Graff - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Alex Irving - Bernstein
Satish Sivakumar - Citigroup
Muneeba Kayani - Bank of America
Marc Zeck - Kepler Cheuvreux
Alexia Dogani - J.P. Morgan
Uday Khanapurkar - TD Cowen
Marco Limite - Barclays
Robert Joynson - Exane BNP Paribas
Gian-Marco Werro - ZKB
Parash Jain - HSBC
Andy Chu - Deutsche Bank
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Nine Months 2024 Results Conference Call and live webcast. I am Sandra, the Chorus Call operator. I would like to remind you that all participants will be in listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. [Operator Instructions] The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast.
At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Stefan Paul, CEO of Kuehne+Nagel. Please go ahead, sir.
Stefan Paul
Thank you very much, Sandra. Good afternoon, and welcome to the presentation of Kuehne+Nagel’s nine months 2024 financial results. I'm CEO Stefan Paul, and I'm joined by our CFO, Markus Blanka-Graff.
Before I go into the details, please, I apologize, my voice, I catched a little bit of a cold. I will speak a bit slower in order to ensure that everybody will understand what I'm going to say.
Let's move to the nine-months results, the overview. In Q3, Kuehne+Nagel achieved a sequential improvement in group EBIT and the first year-over-year quarterly increase in two years. We earned a group EBIT of CHF 455 million with non-recurring items. Sequential earnings expansion in Q3 was driven by volume growth, effective yield management and Contract Logistics market share gains.
Our ongoing
- Read more current KHNGF analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts