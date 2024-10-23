Kuehne + Nagel International AG (KHNGF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCPK:KHNGF) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 23, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Stefan Paul - Chief Executive Officer

Markus Blanka-Graff - Chief Financial Officer

Alex Irving - Bernstein

Satish Sivakumar - Citigroup

Muneeba Kayani - Bank of America

Marc Zeck - Kepler Cheuvreux

Alexia Dogani - J.P. Morgan

Uday Khanapurkar - TD Cowen

Marco Limite - Barclays

Robert Joynson - Exane BNP Paribas

Gian-Marco Werro - ZKB

Parash Jain - HSBC

Andy Chu - Deutsche Bank

Stefan Paul

Thank you very much, Sandra. Good afternoon, and welcome to the presentation of Kuehne+Nagel’s nine months 2024 financial results. I'm CEO Stefan Paul, and I'm joined by our CFO, Markus Blanka-Graff.

Before I go into the details, please, I apologize, my voice, I catched a little bit of a cold. I will speak a bit slower in order to ensure that everybody will understand what I'm going to say.

Let's move to the nine-months results, the overview. In Q3, Kuehne+Nagel achieved a sequential improvement in group EBIT and the first year-over-year quarterly increase in two years. We earned a group EBIT of CHF 455 million with non-recurring items. Sequential earnings expansion in Q3 was driven by volume growth, effective yield management and Contract Logistics market share gains.

Our ongoing