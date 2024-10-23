Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 23, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jill Greer - Vice President of Investor Relations

Michael Brown - President & Chief Executive Officer

Mike Hug - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ian Zaffino - Oppenheimer

Joe Greff - JPMorgan

Chris Woronka - Deutsche Bank

David Katz - Jefferies

Ben Chaiken - Mizuho Securities

Brandt Montour - Barclays

Patrick Scholes - Truist Securities

Jill Greer

Thanks, Rob. Good morning to everyone and thanks for joining our third quarter call. With us this morning are Michael Brown, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mike Hug, our Chief Financial Officer. Michael will provide an overview of our financial results and our longer-term growth strategy and Mike will then provide greater detail on the quarter, our balance sheet and the outlook for the rest of the year. Following our prepared remarks, we'll open the call up for questions. We ask the analysts to keep to one question and a brief follow-up.

Before we begin, we'd like to remind you that our discussions today will include forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements made today are effective only as of today. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise those statements. The factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed in our SEC filings and in our earnings press release. You can find a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures discussed on today's call in the earnings press release available on our