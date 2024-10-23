Lennox International Inc. (LII) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 23, 2024 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Chelsey Pulcheon - IR

Alok Maskara - CEO

Michael Quenzer - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Tommy Moll - Stephens

Ryan Merkel - William Blair

Joseph O'Dea - Wells Fargo

Jeffrey Hammond - KeyBanc

Jeff Sprague - Vertical Research

Stephen Volkmann - Jefferies

Joe Ritchie - Goldman Sachs

Julian Mitchell - Barclays

Noah Kaye - Oppenheimer

Deane Dray - RBC Capital Markets

Brett Linzey - Mizuho

Steve Tusa - JPMorgan

Nigel Coe - Wolfe Research

Operator

Welcome to the Lennox Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Chelsey Pulcheon from Lennox Investor Relations team. Chelsey, please go ahead.

Chelsey Pulcheon

Thank you, Margo. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today as we share a remarkable 2024 third quarter results. Joining me is CEO, Alok Maskara, and CFO, Michael Quenzer. Each will share their prepared remarks before we move to the Q&A session.

Turning to Slide 2, a reminder that during today's call, we will be making certain forward-looking statements, which are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties as outlined on this page. We may also refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures that management considers relevant indicators of underlying business performance. Please refer to our SEC filings available on our Investor Relations website for additional details, including a reconciliation of all GAAP to non-GAAP measures. The earnings release, today's presentation, and the webcast archived link for today's call are available on our Investor Relations website at investor.lennox.com.

Now please turn to Slide 3 as I turn the call over to our CEO, Alok Maskara.

Alok Maskara

Thank you, Chelsey. Good morning, everyone.

Lennox delivered another