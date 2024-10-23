Lennox International Inc. (LII) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 23, 2024 9:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Chelsey Pulcheon - IR
Alok Maskara - CEO
Michael Quenzer - CFO
Conference Call Participants
Tommy Moll - Stephens
Ryan Merkel - William Blair
Joseph O'Dea - Wells Fargo
Jeffrey Hammond - KeyBanc
Jeff Sprague - Vertical Research
Stephen Volkmann - Jefferies
Joe Ritchie - Goldman Sachs
Julian Mitchell - Barclays
Noah Kaye - Oppenheimer
Deane Dray - RBC Capital Markets
Brett Linzey - Mizuho
Steve Tusa - JPMorgan
Nigel Coe - Wolfe Research
Operator
Welcome to the Lennox Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Chelsey Pulcheon from Lennox Investor Relations team. Chelsey, please go ahead.
Chelsey Pulcheon
Thank you, Margo. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today as we share a remarkable 2024 third quarter results. Joining me is CEO, Alok Maskara, and CFO, Michael Quenzer. Each will share their prepared remarks before we move to the Q&A session.
Turning to Slide 2, a reminder that during today's call, we will be making certain forward-looking statements, which are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties as outlined on this page. We may also refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures that management considers relevant indicators of underlying business performance. Please refer to our SEC filings available on our Investor Relations website for additional details, including a reconciliation of all GAAP to non-GAAP measures. The earnings release, today's presentation, and the webcast archived link for today's call are available on our Investor Relations website at investor.lennox.com.
Now please turn to Slide 3 as I turn the call over to our CEO, Alok Maskara.
Alok Maskara
Thank you, Chelsey. Good morning, everyone.
Lennox delivered another
- Read more current LII analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts