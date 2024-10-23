Ionis Pharmaceuticals: Catalysts Due In 2025/2026 Are Extremely Compelling

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader
(18min)

Summary

  • Ionis is a promising biotech with a strong late-stage pipeline and lucrative Big Pharma partnerships, despite current weak commercial revenues and heavy losses.
  • The company has five FDA-approved drugs and expects significant revenue growth from upcoming approvals, particularly Wainua in ATTR-CM and Olezarsen in SHTG.
  • Ionis' innovative antisense and siRNA technologies target RNA to treat various diseases, with potential multi-billion dollar peak revenue drugs nearing commercial approval.
  • Despite modest 2024 earnings forecasts, Ionis' future value appears attractive, warranting a 'Buy' rating with optimism for significant gains by 2027.
bull market buying - green stock data trading screen

bunhill

Investment Overview

I have been considering Ionis (NASDAQ:IONS) as a potential "strong buy" opportunity for some time. I covered the Carlsbad, California-based developer of antisense, oligonucleotide therapeutics on multiple occasions, most recently in May, shortly after management released Q1 earnings.

Gain access to all of the market research and financial analytics used in the preparation of this article plus exclusive content and pharma, healthcare and biotech investment recommendations and research / analytics by subscribing to my channel, Haggerston BioHealth.

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
12.4K Followers

Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in IONS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About IONS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IONS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IONS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News