Natuzzi S.p.A. (NTZ) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call October 23, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Antonio Achille - Chief Executive Officer

Pasquale Natuzzi - Founder and Executive Chairman

Carlo Silvestri - Chief Financial Officer

Piero Direnzo - Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

David Kanen - Kanen Wealth Management

George Melas - MKH Management

Steve Emerson - Emerson Investment Group

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Natuzzi Conference Call for 2024 Second Quarter Conference Call Financial Results. As a reminder, anyone interested in ongoing this call live can join via telephone by dialing plus +1-412-717-963, then passcode 39252103#in addition to the link already provided to join via video. Once again, if you’d like to join via phone, please dial +1-412-717-9633 then passcode 39252103#.

At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following the introduction, we'll conduct a question-and-answer session. Instructions will be provided at that time for you to queue up for questions.

Joining us on today's call are Mr. Antonio Achille, Natuzzi's Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Pasquale Natuzzi, Founder and Executive Chairman; Mr. Carlo Silvestri, Chief Financial Officer; and Piero Direnzo, Investor Relations. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded.

I'd now like to turn the conference over to Piero. Please go ahead.

Piero Direnzo

Thank you, Kevin, and good day to everyone. Thank you for joining the Natuzzi's conference call for the 2024 second quarter financial results. After a brief introduction, we will give room for the Q&A session.

Before proceeding, we would like to advise our listeners that our discussion today could contain certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements under the United States securities law. Obviously, actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements because of risks and uncertainties that can affect our results of operations