Temenos AG (TMNSF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jean-Pierre Brulard

Thank you, operator. And good evening, good afternoon. Thank you all for joining us today for our Q3 2024 results call.

And I would like to first talk through our key performance and operation highlights for the quarter before handing over to Takis. So, starting with the highlight of Q3, I was pleased that we saw continued engagement from customers for the quarter. Sales cycles already normalized in Q2 and the sales environment was stable across all our regions.

We saw strong demand from our install base in Q3, as well as signing a good number of new clients. However, we did have some sales execution issue in our Middle East Africa region, which resulted in total software licensing of revenue of $96 million, a bit below consensus expectation. We have carried out a deep review of our sales pipeline and addressed the sales leadership issue with our CRO stepping into support the Middle East African region through Q4, as we look to strengthen