Popular, Inc. (BPOP) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 23, 2024 11:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Paul Cardillo - Investor Relations Officer
Ignacio Alvarez - Chief Executive Officer
Jorge Garcia - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Lidio Soriano - Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer
Conference Call Participants
Brett Rabatin - Hovde Group
Frank Schiraldi - Piper Sandler
Kelly Motta - KBW
Jared Shaw - Barclays
Timur Braziler - Wells Fargo
Benjamin Gerlinger - Citi
Gerard Cassidy - RBC
Samuel Varga - UBS
Operator
Hello and welcome to the Popular Incorporated Third Quarter Earnings Call. My name is Elliot and I will be coordinating your call today. [Operator Instructions].
I would now like to hand over to Paul Cardillo, Investor Relations Officer at Popular. Please go ahead.
Paul Cardillo
Good morning and thank you for joining us. With us on the call today is our CEO, Ignacio Alvarez; our President and COO, Javier Ferrer; our CFO, Jorge Garcia; and our CRO, Lidio Soriano. They will review our results for the third quarter and then answer your questions. Other members of our management team will also be available during the Q&A session.
Before we begin, I would like to remind you that on today's call, we may make forward-looking statements regarding Popular, such as projections of revenue, earnings, expenses, taxes and capital structure as well as statements regarding Popular's plans and objectives.
These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are set forth within today's earnings release and our SEC filings. You may find today's press release and our SEC filings on our web page at popular.com.
I will now turn the call over to our CEO, Ignacio Alvarez.
- Read more current BPOP analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts