Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (MGDDF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Yves Chapot - General Manager and Group Chief Financial Officer

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Michelin Conference Hall. I’ll now hand over to Mr. Yves Chapot, General Manager and Group CFO. Sir, please go ahead.

Yves Chapot

Thank you very much. Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. I’m very pleased to have the opportunity to present our 2024 Q3 sales performance and our updated guidance for the full year of 2024.

Before entering into the numbers, I would like to come back on the unprecedented succession of events and headwinds that we are facing since the end of 2023. First, exacerbated geopolitical tension with conflict in the Middle East, heading to disruptions in maritime shipping, the increasing numbers of tariffs and export control rules, which are triggering more and more complex supply chain to manage, and sometimes is heavily perturbating [ph] these supply chains.

We have as well the impact of an increasing number of regulation that is disturbing sometimes customer choices, such as the EV regulation or the withdrawing of EV incentives in some regions. Furthermore, some of these regulations are far to be stabilized, and are waiting down on European manufacturing companies’ level playing field.

I would just take two examples. EUDR, the European Union Deforestation Regulation, which was supposed to be enforced from 2025, January 1. And that is no under discussion for potential