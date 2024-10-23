Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (ALSSF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCPK:ALSSF) Q3 2024 Results Conference Call October 23, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Gerardo Lozoya - Head, IR and Corporate Affairs

Armando Torrado - Chief Executive Officer

Federico Rodriguez - Chief Financial Officer

Alejandro Fuchs - Itau BBA

Ben Theurer - Barclays

Ulises Argote - Santander

Federico Rodriguez will be presenting the results. Before we continue, a friendly reminder that some of our comments today will contain forward-looking statements based on our current view of our business and that future results may differ materially from these statements. Today's call should be considered in conjunction with disclaimers in our earnings release and our most recent Bolsa Mexicana de Valores report. The company is not obligated to update or revise any such forward-looking statements. Please note that unless specified otherwise, the earnings numbers referred to are based on pre-IFRS 16 standards.

I will now hand it over to Armando for his initial remarks. Please go ahead, Armando.

Armando Torrado

Thank you, Gerardo, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to Alsea's Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Video Conference. I would like to thank our team members and stakeholders for their continued hard work and support despite ongoing macroeconomic changes and challenges in some of our key regions. We have again delivered solid results.

Today, I will provide an overview of our performance for the quarter, covering our financial results, regional highlights and key developments across our brands. I will also highlight our progress on digital transformation, ESG initiatives and expansion strategy.

To begin, here are the key highlights from the quarter. In the third quarter, sales increased by 9.3% year-over-year, reaching at MXN 20.3 billion. That's an 11.7% increase when excluding foreign exchange effects. Same-store sales grew 7.7% year-over-year. EBITDA increased by 9.3% year-over-year, reaching MXN 2.85 billion with a margin of 14%.