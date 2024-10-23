The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 23, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Justin Roberts - Vice President and Treasurer

Lorie Tekorius - President and CEO

Brian Comstock - Executive Vice President and President, Americas

Michael Donfris - Senior Vice President and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Bascome Majors - Susquehanna

Operator

Hello. And welcome to The Greenbrier Companies Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Following today’s presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. Each analyst should limit themselves to one question with a follow-up if needed. Until that time, all lines will be in a listen-only mode. At the request of The Greenbrier Companies, the conference call is being recorded for instant replay purposes.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Justin Roberts, Vice President and Treasurer. Mr. Roberts, you may begin.

Justin Roberts

Thank you, Chuck. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our conference call today. I am joined by Lorie Tekorius, Greenbrier’s CEO and President; Brian Comstock, Executive Vice President and President of the Americas; and Michael Donfris, Senior Vice President and CFO.

Following our update on Greenbrier’s 2024 performance and our outlook for fiscal 2025, we will open up the call for questions. Our earnings release and supplemental slide presentation can be found on the IR section of our website.

Matters discussed on today’s conference call include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Throughout our discussion today, we will describe some of the important factors that could cause Greenbrier’s actual results in 2025 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of Greenbrier. Throughout the call today, you will hear us referring to recurring revenue. We define that as Leasing & Management Services revenue