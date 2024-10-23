MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 23, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Leslie Green - Investor Relations

Kishore Seendripu - Chief Executive Officer

Steven Litchfield - Chief Financial Officer & Chief Corporate Strategy Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tore Svanberg - Stifel

Ross Seymore - Deutsche Bank

Quinn Bolton - Needham & Company

Christopher Rolland - Susquehanna International Group

David Williams - Benchmark Company

Suji Desilva - ROTH Capital

Ananda Baruah - Loop Capital Markets LLC

Karl Ackerman - BNP Paribas

Richard Shannon - Craig-Hallum

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the MaxLinear Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce Leslie Green. Thank you. You may begin.

Leslie Green

Thank you, Julian, and good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us on today's conference call to discuss MaxLinear's third quarter 2024 financial results. Today's call is being hosted by Dr. Kishore Seendripu, CEO and Steve Litchfield, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Corporate Strategy Officer. After our prepared comments, we will take your questions.

Our comments today include forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements relating to our guidance for the fourth quarter of 2024, including revenue, GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin, GAAP to non-GAAP operating expenses, GAAP and non-GAAP interest and other expense and GAAP and non-GAAP diluted share count.

In addition, we will make forward looking statements relating to trends, opportunities, execution of our business plan and potential growth and uncertainties in various product and geographic markets, including without limitation statements concerning future financial and operating results, opportunities for revenue and market share across our target markets, new products including the timing of production and