Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Q3 2024 Results Conference Call October 23, 2024 5:30 PM ET

Travis Axelrod

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Tesla's Third Quarter 2024 Q&A webcast. My name is Travis Axelrod, Head of Investor Relations, and I am joined today by Elon Musk, Vaibhav Taneja and a number of other executives.

Before we jump into Q&A, Elon has some opening remarks. Elon?

Elon Musk

Oh, thank you.

So to recap, someone's seen -- something that we're in the industry. I've seen year-over-year declines in order volumes in Q3. Tesla at the same time has achieved record deliveries. In fact, I think if you look at, EV companies, worldwide to the best of my knowledge, no EV companies even profitable. And I'm not I to the best of my knowledge, there was no EV division of any company, of any existing auto company that is profitable.

So it is notable