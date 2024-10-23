Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Oct. 23, 2024 9:02 PM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA) Stock, TSLA:CA Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
149.54K Followers

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Q3 2024 Results Conference Call October 23, 2024 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Travis Axelrod - Head of Investor Relations
Elon Musk - Chief Executive Officer
Ashok Elluswamy - Director, Autopilot Software
Vaibhav Taneja - Chief Financial Officer
Lars Moravy - Vice President, Vehicle Engineering

Conference Call Participants

Pierre Ferragu - New Street
Adam Jonas - Morgan Stanley

Travis Axelrod

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Tesla's Third Quarter 2024 Q&A webcast. My name is Travis Axelrod, Head of Investor Relations, and I am joined today by Elon Musk, Vaibhav Taneja and a number of other executives.

Our Q3 results were announced at about 3 P.M. Central Time in the update deck we published at the same link as this webcast. During this call, we will discuss our business outlook and make forward-looking statements. These comments are based on our predictions and expectations as of today.

Actual events or results could differ materially due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those mentioned in our most recent filings with the SEC. During the question-and-answer portion of today's call, please limit yourself to one question and one follow-up. Please use the raise hand button to join the question queue.

Before we jump into Q&A, Elon has some opening remarks. Elon?

Elon Musk

Oh, thank you.

So to recap, someone's seen -- something that we're in the industry. I've seen year-over-year declines in order volumes in Q3. Tesla at the same time has achieved record deliveries. In fact, I think if you look at, EV companies, worldwide to the best of my knowledge, no EV companies even profitable. And I'm not I to the best of my knowledge, there was no EV division of any company, of any existing auto company that is profitable.

So it is notable

Recommended For You

About TSLA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSLA

Trending Analysis

Trending News