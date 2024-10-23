All eyes are on the US general election which is now less than two weeks away. The S&P 500’s uptrend appears to have paused with uncertainty around who will be the next POTUS still running high despite
VXX: Sell Volatility Ahead Of The Election (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- The upcoming US election has caused a pause in the S&P 500's uptrend and elevated the VIX, reflecting market uncertainty.
- Historical patterns suggest implied volatility spikes pre-election but drops post-election, leading to my sell rating on VXX.
- VXX is a risky, high-cost ETN with significant contango, making it unsuitable for long-term holding.
- Despite current technical strength, November's historical data indicates a bearish trend for volatility, reinforcing my sell recommendation on VXX.
