Celestica Inc. (CLS) Q3 2024 Earnings Call and Virtual Investor Meeting Conference Call Transcript

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Q3 2024 Earnings Call and Virtual Investor Meeting Conference Call October 23, 2024 5:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Craig Oberg – Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations
Rob Mionis – President and Chief Executive Officer
Mandeep Chawla – Chief Financial Officer
Jason Phillips – President, Connectivity and Cloud Solutions
Todd Cooper – President, Advanced Technology Solutions
Steven Dorwart – Senior Vice President, Hyperscalers and Service Provider
Conference Call Participants
Daniel Chan – TD Cowen
Robert Young – Canaccord Genuity
Matt Sheerin – Stifel
Thanos Moschopoulos – BMO Capital Markets
Steven Fox – Fox Advisors
Jesse Pytlak – Cormark
Paul Treiber – RBC Capital Markets
Todd Coupland – CIBC
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Celestica Q3 2024 Earnings Call and Virtual Investor Meeting Conference Call. At this time all lines are in listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Wednesday, October 23, 2024.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Craig Oberg, Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Craig Oberg
Good evening, and thank you for joining us on Celestica’s third quarter 2024 earnings conference call and 2024 virtual investor meeting. On the call today are Rob Mionis, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mandeep Chawla, Chief Financial Officer; Jason Phillips, President of our Connectivity and Cloud Solutions segment; and Todd Cooper, President of our Advanced Technology Solutions segment. Joining us on the Q&A portion of our call will be Steven Dorwart, SVP of our Hyperscalers and Service Provider business.
Today’s call will begin with a review of our third quarter financial results, our guidance for fourth quarter and our outlook for the full year followed by our virtual investor meeting. Afterwards, we will
- Read more current CLS analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts