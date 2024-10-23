Mattel, Inc. (MAT) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 23, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jenn Kettnich - VP, IR

Ynon Kreiz - Chairman and CEO

Anthony DiSilvestro - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Arpine Kocharyan - UBS

Megan Alexander - Morgan Stanley

Drew Crum - Stifel

Stephen Laszczyk - Goldman Sachs

Jim Chartier - Monness, Crespi, and Hardt

Christopher Horvers - JPMorgan

Kylie Cohu - Jefferies

Alex Perry - Bank of America

Linda Bolton-Weiser - D.A. Davidson

Jaime Katz - Morningstar

James Hardiman - Citi

Fred Wightman - Wolfe Research

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Mattel, Inc. Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Thank you. I'd now like to turn the call over to Jenn Kettnich, Vice President of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Jenn Kettnich

Thank you, operator and good afternoon everyone. Joining me today are Ynon Kreiz, Mattel's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Anthony DiSilvestro, Mattel's Chief Financial Officer.

As you know, this afternoon, we reported Mattel's third quarter 2024 financial results. We will begin today's call with Ynon and Anthony providing commentary on our results, after which we will provide some time for questions.

Today's discussion, earnings release, and slide presentation may reference certain non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators, which are defined in the slide presentation and earnings release appendices. Please note that gross billings figures referenced on this call will be stated in constant currency unless stated otherwise.

Our earnings release, slide presentation, and supplemental non-GAAP information can be accessed through the Investors section of our corporate website, corporate.mattel.com, and the information required by Regulation G regarding non-GAAP financial measures as well as information regarding our key